Boy gets monster truck wheelchair

A young boy from Oregon is gifted a special wheelchair -- customized to look like one of his favorite monster trucks.

(FOX NEWS) — Few things are as precious as a boy and his dog.

But one Oregon boy jams up those aspirations for now making it “a boy and his truck” a “monster one”.

Brantley Vopel of Oregon City, Oregon has spina bifida making him paralyzed from the waist down.

But, some special friends made his dreams come true.

Branson Vinson drives the famous monster truck known as “The Grave Digger.”

He gave Brantley a full tour of the vehicle before giving him his own “Monster Jam” mini-truck.

Monster Jam teamed up with the local nonprofit “Magic Wheelchair” to make this special customized chair giving Brantley a chance to embrace his imagination.

