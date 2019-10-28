Boy dresses as fundraiser icon for Halloween

Carson King went viral for donating 3 million dollars to a children's hospital after his college gameday sign grabbed attention now he has a little follower!

(FOX NEWS) — A young boy gets Halloween costume inspiration from a viral social media post.

Carson King, internet famous for raising three million dollars for a local children’s hospital after his college game-day sign went viral now has a little fan.

Nine-year-old Sam is using Halloween to show his admiration for Carson dressed in Iowa State gear, Sam wrote a sign of his own asking for his root beer supply to replenished adding the hashtag “for the kids.”

The costumed boy is asking for charity donations in lieu of candy and has raised $10,000 so far.

Carson King dropped by to visit his youngest fan bringing with him some well-deserved treats, root beer and candy.