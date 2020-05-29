Boy asks nanny to canceled prom

A seven-year-old North Carolina boy threw a social distancing prom for her babysitter after the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Curtis Rogers and his mom made the socially distant prom possible for high schooler and babysitter Rachel Chapman.

Curtis’ mother Becky shared photos of the heartwarming event which included both of them dressed up in formal wear and featured a table with Chick-fil-A and a number of snacks.

The event marked the first time both Rogers and Chapman had seen each other in months due to the pandemic.

Curtis described the event as a success and described Chapman as the best babysitter ever.

