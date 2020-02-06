Bodycam: Georgia officer saves baby

WAYNESBORO, Georgia (WAGT) — Body-cam footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.
This is Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond responding to the incident which happened last month.
Drummond arrived at a store parking lot and found 6-month-old baby AJ not breathing.
Video shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the infant.
The child’s family says they’re grateful for the sergeant’s life-saving actions.
AJ is happy and healthy back home with his parents and twin sister.
Drummond, who has only been a sergeant for two years, says he was nervous at the time.
A respiratory virus that the baby had is likely what led to the scary moment.
