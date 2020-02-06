Bodycam: Georgia officer saves baby

A Georgia police officer's body camera was rolling when he saved a six month old baby that had stopped breathing. He later said, "I would prefer to look down the barrel of a gun than look down at a baby in distress." Six-month-old A.J. is happy, healthy and home with his family, including his twin sister.

WAYNESBORO, Georgia (WAGT) — Body-cam footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.

This is Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond responding to the incident which happened last month.

Drummond arrived at a store parking lot and found 6-month-old baby AJ not breathing.

Video shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the infant.

The child’s family says they’re grateful for the sergeant’s life-saving actions.

AJ is happy and healthy back home with his parents and twin sister.

Drummond, who has only been a sergeant for two years, says he was nervous at the time.

A respiratory virus that the baby had is likely what led to the scary moment.

More from MyHighPlains.com: