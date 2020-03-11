Barnes Jewelry serves as new host to First Friday Art Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last fall, Barnes Jewelry generously offered to host the First Friday Art Walk after the Sunset Center closed down, leaving the event without a place to host.

General Manager Bill Archinal said Barnes Jewelry had the empty shelf space and an appreciation for local art.

“You know, we saw it as a way to not only fill up some space but more importantly, to help the artists out, because they really had nowhere to go as a collective group, which, you know, there’s strength in numbers,” Archinal explained. “So as a collective group, they needed somewhere to go so we offered our space and I’m telling you, they jumped off and we have a waiting list also.”

Archinal said they are currently displaying the works of 21 artists, most of which are from the High Plains.

Having the art displayed has a treat for employees and patrons Archinal said.

“I think probably the most important thing for us is, this is a way for us to give back to the artists,” Archinal said. “We’re artists also, you know, we’ve got a custom jewelry shop here and we go and we look for the best and the finest in jewelry which are made by artists. And our jeweler here is an artist. We do fabulous custom work. So it’s a natural fit for the artist to come here where we are proud supporters of the arts.”

The next First Friday Art Walk will be on Friday, April 3. Barnes Jewelry is located at 100 Westgate Parkway.

