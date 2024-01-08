AMARILLO, Teas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baptist Community Services announced the promotion of Mark Hotmann to President and Chief Executive Officer while continuing his role as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as President of BCS,” said Hotmann. “I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Steve Dalrymple and working collaboratively with our highly skilled and dedicated team to address the evolving needs of our community. Together, we will continue to positively impact the lives of those we serve with Christian Care.”

According to BCS, Mark Hotmann has been a part of Baptist Community Services for 32 years, contributing to the organization’s growth and success as CFO and Executive Vice President. As President, he will help shape the future of BCS and further its mission to provide compassionate senior care and health services to the Amarillo area.

“Over the years, Mark has consistently demonstrated exceptional strategic vision for our company and a deep understanding of the needs of our community,” said Stacy Sharp, Chairperson of the BCS Board of Trustees. “His promotion to President is a testament to his expertise and tenure to the company. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are confident that BCS will continue to thrive under Mark’s leadership and enhance the well-being of those we serve.”

BCS also stated that the former BCS President, Steve Dalrymple, will retain his position as President of the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation.

“Our organization will continue impacting our community for years to come because of Steve’s commitment to our mission,” said Hotmann. “Through his vision, leadership, and guidance, this company has become a light on top of a hill for countless people in our area. He has continued to enhance our services while maintaining a wise and responsible approach to philanthropy. Serving alongside Steve for so many years has been my pleasure, and I look forward to many more.”