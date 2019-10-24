Baby’s adorable Dwight Schrute Halloween costume

(FOX NEWS) — One mom’s love of “The Office” serving as inspiration for her baby’s Halloween costume.

Take a look at little Jackwell Sheffield.

His mother Jillian transforming him into one of the show’s main characters, Dwight Schrute.

The eight-month old donning Dwight’s signature yellow shirt, brown stripped tie, and glasses all while posing in front of a makeshift cubicle.

Jillian posting this pic to Instagram where so far it’s racked up more than 1,600 likes and counting.

Office boss Michael Scott would definitely give this North Carolina mom’s office tribute two thumbs up.