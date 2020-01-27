Baby born during quake in Turkey

MALATYA, Turkey (NBC NEWS) — A powerful earthquake shook the delivery room of a private hospital in eastern Turkey, minutes after a baby was born.

Video shows the quake struck as the midwife was cleaning the newborn.

No injuries were reported.

A hospital doctor said that both the mother and baby were healthy.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck on Friday night, killing 40 people, with more than 1,600 sustaining injuries.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency authority said it was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

