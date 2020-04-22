AutoClean Amarillo helps out Spicy Mike’s BBQ with gift card purchase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-“We just want to give back to the community and help each other as we get through these tough times,” said Dick Jones, Amarillo AutoClean Marketing Director.

That’s exactly what Jones did to help out fellow small business, Spicy Mike’s Barbecue.

Spicy Mike’s Owner and Pitmaster Mike Havens says it all started with a message that Jones had left for him.

“Hey this is Dick Jones and I just wanted to talk to you about purchasing 250 gift cards. I called Dick back and we talked about it. He asked if he could buy $1,000.00 worth of gift cards. Our restaurant is operating right now at below 100 % for sure, we’re not anywhere close to that. That has definitely helped keep us going. We’re just trying to stay afloat. We want to keep all of our people here employed. That was a huge help and boost for us.”

Jones says it was an easy decision.

“The idea of supporting locals and supporting each other in times like this, it’s almost part of the panhandle DNA. We’re all in this together. We’re all small businesses. We’re local businesses. We want to bolster each other up,” said Jones.

The gift cards will be dispersed to customers who come to Amarillo AutoClean for a car wash or cleaning.