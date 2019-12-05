Arist Paints Giant Mural On Grain Silos

A Minnesota artist is painting a giant mural on grain silos in the city of Mankato.

(KARE) There’s a beautiful work of art taking shape in Mankato, Minnesota.

You can’t miss it because instead of canvas, the artist is using 135-foot tall grain silos.

Guido van Helten has been using a metal basket lift to reach his canvas.

From across the Minnesota River you can see what’s almost like a photograph taking shape.

Guido is an Australian artist and has painted murals around the world including several in the states. Each has a theme reflecting it’s location.

Guido says he got the idea for Mankato’s mural after attending the annual Pow Wow there.

This is one of his largest paintings.

This is also his most challenging, thanks in part to a Minnesota winter.

