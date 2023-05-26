AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Mrs. Mae Mae Hendrix.

She was born in Centerpoint, Arkansas on May 31, 1916, and married Cecil Hendrix in 1938, and they went on to have ten children together, five girls and five boys.

Hendrix’s daughter told KAMR that Mae Mae is a God-fearing woman who worked hard in the fields, driving tractors and planting crops.

Her family is celebrating her 107th birthday Sunday, May 28th, at the Hilltop Senior Citizen Association, located at 1311 North Taylor Street in Amarillo, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Happy birthday Mae Mae!