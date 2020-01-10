American firefighters arrive in Sydney

U.S. Firefighters are met with a huge round of applause as they arrive at Sydney International Airport to help battle the wildfires.

(FOX NEWS) — Thunderous applause filling the Sydney International Airport in Australia.

As US firefighters arrived overseas, ready to help battle the devastating wildfires raging across parts of Australia.

So far, more than 150 American firefighters from all parts of the US have been sent to assist.

These new arrivals are expected to head to parts of Victoria, where at least 34 fire warnings and multiple evacuations were in place Thursday.

Fires have been devastating more than 12-million acres of land across multiple Australian states since September killing at least 17 people and roughly half a billion animals according to wildlife experts.

