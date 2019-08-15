Amazon starts program to donate unsold merch

Amazon to start donating some of its unsold third-party merchandise

(CNN) – Amazon says it will start donating some of its unsold products instead of trashing them.

The company says it will start donating the items that did not sell – or were returned.

It will be done through a new program called “fulfillment by amazon donations,” which will operate in the US and Britain.

Until now, third-party sellers could choose whether they wanted unsold items returned to them, or thrown away.

But the new program gives them the option to have the items donated.

Amazon will roll out the program next month.