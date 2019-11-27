Amarillo Youth Choir teaches local boys about art and life skills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is no question kids today are quite the multitaskers, but one local group is doing some multitasking of its own.

The Amarillo Youth Choir works to instill a love for art, while also teaching members valuable life skills.

The Amarillo Youth Choir has divisions for both young men and women. To read a profile of the young women’s group, click here.

Many of the students, like Max Sawyer, have been in the group for several years. He said the group has significantly enhanced his musical knowledge and appreciation for the arts.

“Getting to sing amazing music,” Sawyer said. “Getting to learn so much about all this music that I didn’t have a clue about this in my little 45-minute class in elementary school. So, it’s been amazing to be in this choir and having the privilege to seeing with all these amazing people.”

Like Sawyer, 7th grader Taylor Truett also joined to flex his musical skills. One thing the boys both agree on is how hard it was to learn a song in a new language, at first.

“I mean, if I can get the pronunciation down, all it is it’s just the rhythm of it and saying the right stuff at the right time,” Truett said. “It’s pretty simple, actually, as long as you get the pronunciation.”

While the young men enjoy learning more about their craft, Artistic Director BJ Brooks said it’s the hidden messages that he appreciates most, like the way the students build a strong work ethic through practice.

“Oh, it’s, it’s extraordinary,” Brooks exclaimed. “The prep groups we only see for about an hour in the concert groups for about an hour and a half. And to be able to put the complexity of the music together that we do in the time that we have is really amazing.”

The Amarillo Youth Choir holds auditions every semester and after each major performance. For information on how to join, click here.

