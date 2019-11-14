Amarillo Youth Choir brings kids together with love of music

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo choir aims to bring kids from different backgrounds together to share their love of music.

The Amarillo Youth Choir has kids from different public and private schools, as well as homeschoolers.

The students audition and are placed in groups based on skill and experience level.

“We want to reach everyone. We don’t want anyone to ever feel left out, so that if they at all have a flicker of an interest in singing to come see us, and we will foster that and help them reach their dreams,” said Artistic Director of the Amarillo Youth Choir, Mel Brooks.

Auditions for the Amarillo Youth Choir happen at the start of each semester and again after every big performance.