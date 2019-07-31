Amarillo to Become Dementia Friendly Community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council and Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas Chapter have teamed up to work towards making Amarillo a dementia friendly community. Only two other cities in the state of Texas are currently listed on Dementia Friendly America’s website as dementia friendly communities.

DFA is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure that communities across the U.S. are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Receiving the designation of a dementia-friendly community will showcase Amarillo as a community that fosters the ability of people living with dementia to remain in the community and engage and thrive in day to day living.

The Amarillo CVC and Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas Chapter plan to carry on their relationship once the designation is received by using their passion for the making and preserving memories as a platform to educate locals and visitors throughout the country about the impact that understanding and researching dementia plays in visitation and the future of community members.

Senior Vice President of the Amarillo CVC Dan Quandt explained that “We (the Amarillo CVC) recognize that we are in the business of making memories. Our primary goal is attracting visitors to Amarillo so they can make memories that will hopefully become part of their family traditions. It just makes sense that we work with the Alzheimer’s Associations to preserve our work through theirs.” The Constituent Events Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas Chapter Ameka Mobley boasted that “We were absolutely delighted when the Amarillo CVC approached us about this initiative! It is not often that we are approached for a partnership and we are over the moon that other organizations are seeing the need to raise awareness for dementia. Almost anyone you talk to knows someone that has been affected by dementia in some way, whether it be family members, friends or even directly, so seeing other organizations being proactive in our area brings us a lot of hope for the future.”