Amarillo South Rotary names Amarillo Fire Fighter of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo South Rotary has named Brigan Peterson the Amarillo Fire Fighter of the year.

Amarillo Fire Fighter officials say “Peterson was the department instructor for the Advanced-Emergency Medical Technician class. He introduced the “Stop the Bleed” program to AFD. This program is a very basic first aid to help prevent deaths from bleeding (which is common training to saves lives during/after active shooter events). Thanks to Brigan bringing this concept up, there are now kits/training for all local public schools.”

Peterson will receive his award Thursday morning after a presentation.

Amarillo South Rotary subscribes to Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self”. Through this much-deserved recognition & honor, Amarillo South Rotary hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service these law enforcement officers have provided for the citizens of Potter & Randall Counties.