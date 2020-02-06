AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo South Rotary APD Officer of the Year Award is given to an officer for exemplary service to the 2019 Amarillo Police Department Officer of the Year.

Amarillo South Rotary has named Corporal Michael Williams as their APD Officer of the Year

Amarillo South Rotary subscribes to Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self”. Through this much-deserved recognition & honor, Amarillo South Rotary hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service this law enforcement officer has provided to the citizens of Amarillo.

Corporal Williams was named the Officer of the Quarter for the 4th Quarter 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com: