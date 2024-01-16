AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that its Secretary, Stephanie Coggins, earned a designation from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program at the University of North Texas in Denton.

According to the COA, Coggins completed approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum and attended eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study. The curriculum included an array of topics, including public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law, and personnel management.

The COA said that only 1,101 people throughout the state of Texas have earned the Texas Registered Municipal Clerk designation.

“Congratulations to Stephanie. This is a very prestigious certification,” said City of Amarillo Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman. “The knowledge and expertise gained from this advanced degree will enhance her ability to serve the public in the best way possible.”

The COA also said the program is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of 47 programs around the world.