Amarillo Police hold promotion ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department had a promotion ceremony this afternoon.

Seven officers and one civilian employee were promoted.

Those promoted were:

Administrative Assistant Melissa Davis promoted from the Detective Division to the Uniform Division as an Administrative Assistant IV.

Officer Blake Gray – promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Officer Chase Whitney – promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Corporal Zachary Charter – promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Corporal Clay Hegwood – promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Shane Chadwick – promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Sergeant Kevin Korinek – promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Erick Bohannon – promoted to the rank of Captain.

You can read more of each of the promotees provided by APD below:

Melissa Davis:

Melissa joined the Amarillo Police Department on August 24, 2000, as an Administrative Assistant 1 in the Detective Division. During her 19 years of service with APD, she has been awarded with 2 Sick Leave Commendations and a Department Commendation.

Cpl. Blake Gray:

Cpl. Blake Gray has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 5 years. Prior to APD, Gray served in the US Army for 4 years. He graduated from the 86th APD Police Academy in December 2014 and was assigned to 2nd watch. During his service, Cpl. Gray has received several Department Commendations and a Life Saving Award. He currently holds a Basic Peace Officer License and is a Field Training Officer.

Cpl. Chase Whitney

Cpl. Chase Whitney has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 6 years. He graduated from the 83rd APD Police Academy in June 2013 and was assigned to 4th shift Patrol. Cpl. Whitney is currently assigned to 3rd shift, evenings. During his service, Officer Whitney has received several Department Commendations. He holds a Basic Peace Officer License, Certified Mental Health Peace Officer Certificate, and has attended Hostage Negotiation School.

Sgt. Zachary Charter:

Sgt. Charter has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 11 years. He graduated from the 77th APD Police Academy in December 2008 and was assigned to 2nd watch. During his career, Sgt. Charter has received several Department Commendations and a Meritorious Service Award. He currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer License.

Sgt. Clay Hegwood:

Sgt. Hegwood has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 7 years. He graduated from the 82nd APD Police Academy in December 2012 and was assigned to 3rd Shift Patrol. Prior to APD, Sgt. Hegwood served in the US Army Infantry and US Army National Guard for 7 years. In 2006, he began his police officer career and served 6 years with the Guymon Police Department. During his time at APD, he served on 3rd Shift Patrol, 2nd Shift Patrol and the Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit (NPO), where he is currently assigned. Sgt. Hegwood has received a Good Conduct Award and several Department Commendations. He currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer License. He has an Associate’s degree in Paramedic & Criminal Justice Administration, a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from OPSU and will graduate with his Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration this year.

Lt. Shane Chadwick:

Lt. Chadwick has been with the Amarillo Police Department for a total of 17 years. He began the 66th APD Academy on October 3, 1996, and served until 2004. From 2004 to 2010 Lt. Chadwick was involved in missionaries in China, India and Mexico. He was a Co-Pastor at a local church and in Port Arthur, TX where he helped rebuild after hurricane Katrina and Rita. On July 1, 2010, Chadwick returned to APD when he began the 88th APD Academy and was assigned on 1st Shift Patrol. During his time at APD, Lt. Chadwick served on 1st, 2nd, 3rd Shift Patrol, the Traffic Investigation Unit in Detectives, 1st Shift Patrol Sergeant and was most recently assigned as the Theft Unit Sergeant. He has specialized training in traffic reconstruction and is a National Academy for Professional DrivingInstructor. Lt. Chadwick has been awarded several Department Commendations and an Operation Citation for his service. He currently holds a Master Peace Officer License and has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from West Texas A&M University.​​​​​

Lt. Kevin Korinek:

Lt. Korinek has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 10 years. Prior to APD, Lt.Korinek served in the US Marine Corps for 4 years. He graduated from the 78thAPD Academy on July 10, 2009, and was assigned to 3rd watch. During his time at APD, he served on Patrol 3rd Shift Patrol, The Narcotics Unit, as the Training and Personnel Academy Sergeant, Dive Team coordinator and he is currently the Neighborhood Patrol Officers Unit (NPO) Supervisor. Lt. Korinek has been awarded several Department Commendations, Good Conduct award, and the Carver Award. In addition, he was awarded the Department Physical Fitness Pin for scoring 90% or above on his fitness test. Lt. Korinek holds a Master Peace Officer License. He attended West Texas A&M University where he received his Bachelor in Criminal Justice and Sociology and is currently working towards his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Capt. Erick Bohannon:

Capt. Bohannon has been with the Amarillo Police Department for over 26 years. Prior to APD, he served in the United States Army for 3 years as a Medic and then 3 years in the National Guard. Captain Bohannon began his career with the 62nd APD Academy on October 1, 1992, and was assigned to 4th Shift Patrol. During his time at APD, he served on 4th Shift Patrol, the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit, AKA “Bike Squad”, as a Juvenile Detective, a Midnight Shift Sergeant in Service Division, Midnight Patrol Sergeant, 3rd Shift PatrolLieutenant Uniform Commander, Lieutenant Commander of the Narcotics/SWAT/Bomb Team and he is currently the Commander of the Special Crimes/Homicide Unit. Captain Bohannon is an APD Academy Instructor, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Instructor and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License. He has specialized leadership Supervisor training with the DEA Narcotic Unit, DEA Drug Unit Commander’s Academy, APD SWAT School, Homicide investigation School, Blood Pattern Analysis School, Force Science Certification and over 6,000 hours of TCOLE training credit. Captain Bohannonattended Amarillo College where he received his Associate of Science/Business Administration Degree; he attended The University of Alabama where he received his Master of Science/Criminal Justice Degree and attended the University of North Texas where he received his Master of Science/ Criminal Justice Degree. Next Spring, Captain Bohannon will become an adjunct faculty member at Amarillo College teaching Intro to Criminal Justice.