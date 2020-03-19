Amarillo Police help 6-year-old celebrate canceled birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police helped make a birthday last weekend special after it was canceled due to recent events.

Officers got word that Cale is a huge supporter of the police and that he was planning a police-themed birthday party before the cancellation.

Cpl. Drennan, Cpl. Landrum, and Ofc. Kennedy stopped by yesterday to help Cale celebrate his 6th birthday.

Amarillo Police Department on Facebook said, “Thank you for letting our officers celebrate with you Cale and thank you for your support!! Happy birthday buddy!”

More from MyHighPlains.com: