Amarillo man wins big at World Champion BBQ Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man can call himself a world champion, that is after his steak won him first place at a recent world competition.

Robby Staggs owns Championship BBQ in Amarillo. Grilling is not just his career, it is his passion. And he is pretty good at it.

Staggs just took home first place from Fort Worth thanks to his tasty steak.

“I got fifth place on my bracket. So you just had to get top 10 to advance. And then, of course, I won in the finals, winning the world championship out of 300 teams,” said Staggs. “There were three teams that qualified from Texas. So it was nice, keeping the trophy here in texas.”

Staggs took home a title, some prize money, but most important for him, is his bragging rights and respect.