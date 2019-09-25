Amarillo man wins ‘Best Director for Short-Film’ at Los Angeles film festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains native Emil Minasyan recently won Best Director for his short-film “The Heist” at the Los Angeles Nollywood Film and Art Festival.

“The Heist is basically a short film, it’s a comedy. It’s a crime comedy, if you will.,” Minasyan explained. “It’s about a couple of people that want to rob the jewelry store. And there’s a much more involved than just those two guys. And everything kind of goes bad for them. You know, it’s and that’s all I can say. I really don’t want to spoil it.”

Minasyan wanted to make a film he would want to watch and said he never intended on having a screening or submitting it to a festival, until his friend, one of the actors in his film, convinced him it would be a good idea.

“But it was actually, I can tell you one thing, it’s a pretty awesome festival,” Minasyan gushed. “So I had a great time. I met so many stars in there that I watched as a kid, like an 80s movies, you know, and I was like, they were there. They were talking about my movie, they were talking with me about all ‘congratulations.’ It was so cool. Man. It was kind of unreal to be honest with you.“

You can screen “The Heist” at 8 pm on Wednesday, December 18 at Cinemark Hollywood.