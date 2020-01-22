Amarillo Little Theatre: Spring class registration underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If your kid is a fan of the spotlight, makes you watch their made up dance routines, uses every road trip as an opportunity for carpool karaoke, well then you need to send them to the Amarillo Little Theatre Academy.

There’s nothing Jason Crespin and his team at the Amarillo Little Theatre can’t teach your kid about show business.

Crespin says by getting kids involved in the arts you give them a safe place to explore their creativity in a positive way.

While the arts are important, Crespin says the academy is teaching kids important life skills too.

The Academy has added a few new classes this year. One is called ‘drama for all’, it is a special needs type theatre class for students who might need a little extra attention.

Registration for the spring semester is underway. You can find more info on their Facebook page.

The Amarillo Little Theatre was established in 1927 and Crespin says it’s one of the longest continuously running theaters in the nation. They started the academy in 1992.

