AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Independent School District announced not only that three of its seniors were named 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists but that four others were also designated National Merit Commended Scholars. The district noted the students will join nearly 100 of their peers who have been named National Merit Scholars since 2014.

The semifinalists represent less than one percent of US high school seniors and include the highest score earners on the PSAT test in each state, as explained by Amarillo ISD. Juniors entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 PSAT/NMSQT test, which acted as a program entrant screening.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the semifinalists are now in the running for approximately 7,140 National Merit Scholarships, collectively valued at nearly $28 million, to be awarded in the spring of 2024.

Meanwhile, Amarillo ISD noted that the commended students represent about two-thirds of the high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT test, and while they will not be able to compete for National Merit Scholarships, some may be candidates for other corporate-sponsored scholarships.

The 2024 National Merit Semifinalists:

Amarillo High School Garrett Saied Nathaniel Wright Allison Wu



The 2024 National Merit Commended Scholars:

Amarillo High School Adam Bursi Luke Lusby Pranav Nambiar

Tascosa High School Jordan Howard



To advance to become finalists, the district said the semifinalists will be required to submit a detailed application including information about their academic record and school and community activities. They will also report any employment, honors and awards and other demonstrated leadership skills.

Officials and previous reports also noted that the students will need to be endorsed by a high school official, write an essay and take the SAT or ACT, to confirm their earlier performance in the qualifying test.

More on the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program and its semifinalists from Texas can be read here.