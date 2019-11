AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than 70 years, Amarillo High School students have collected canned food for kids living at Amarillo Children’s Home.

Today the students gave more than 12,000 cans of food for the 45 children living at ACH.

This will help with the homes food budget by offsetting grocery expenses for an entire year.

The students also donated nearly $3,000 to ACH.