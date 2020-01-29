Amarillo Firefighters introduce collectible trading cards for area youth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Remember the good ‘ol days when kids collected and traded baseball cards?

A few folks at the Amarillo Fire Department remember those days too. But they’re version of trading cards features their fire engines and trucks.

These cards are helping highlight our local heroes and connecting them with our local kids.

Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus says, “So I used to ride a fire truck with one of the retirees, and he always carried around Fire Department fire truck trading cards, they weren’t our trucks, but they were just generic, borrow trading cards to give the kids and I always thought it’d be cool if we had some for our fire trucks.”

Actually, Jeff Justus thought the trading cards were a really cool idea.

So when he started handling community relations for the Amarillo Fire Department he brought the idea to life.

Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus says, “Everybody loves it. The firemen love giving them out there you know, we’ve always given out stickers and things like that to kids and little kids love those but we needed something for the older kids. So they really love those and they can hold on to them. They can, you know, collect them things like that.”

Right now, there are 17 front line trucks within AFD.

Justus says eventually he’d like to make a card for each one.

Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus says, “I started these trading cards about six months ago when we had our grand opening for firehouse three. I made one for their new engine, and then made the next group for firehouse nine when we had the grand opening for that, and currently, I’m working on engine 12, because they just got a new engine.”

Justus says they order about one thousand cards at a time, so plenty to hand out to all the kids.

More from MyHighPlains.com: