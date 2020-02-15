Amarillo couple married for 74 years and counting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Glenna and John Bremer Valentine’s Day is just another day, especially when you’ve been married for 74 years.

“What I love, the most? Well, I’d be here all day,” John said when asked about his beloved wife.

“The two met on a blind date three years after John came home from serving in World War II.

“I tell him I love him, every day,” Glenna added.

John remembers their first date very well.

“We went out to what they call Avalon, it was a nightclub,” he explained. “When the waitress came around and asked us what they like to drink Glenna said 7 UP, and that’s all she drank. I started something that I have done for the rest of my life… I quit drinking.”

After that date, John not only decided to stop drinking but nine months later he also married the love of his life.

“They’re just so devoted to each other. My dad does so much for my mom, now he helps her with her meals, he helps her get dressed,” their daughter, Carol Lara explained.

Today, John and Glenna reside at the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home where they were recently crowned the annual Valentine’s Day King and Queen.

