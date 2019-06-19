Amarillo College holds drone camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College hosted a drone camp for kids this week.
Today they had science technicians from the USDA Ag Research Station in Bushland come out to Memorial Park and demonstrate how they use drones in their work.
Drone technology has been able to provide numerous benefits to producers in our area by helping detect problems with crops early on and map irrigation systems.
"The younger generation is gonna be the ones that are taking over and they'll be entering, you know, the workforce eventually. So helping them kinda know what's available now will kind of help them stay up to date in the future as they enter the workforce," said Jed Moorehead, biological science technician.
The demonstration lasted about an hour and a half.
More Stories
-
Nolan Desmond lost his sight before his third birthday, but his dad…
-
An Alabama man has finished his 50 state tour during which he mowed…
-
KAMR Local 4's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating…