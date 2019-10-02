AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local band is giving musicians a chance to pick up their instruments and play at any age.

The Amarillo College Community Concert Band is run by Amarillo College and directed by Kellie Bartley.

Bartley said the group is made up of young and old and from all walks of life. But they all have one thing in common — a love for music.

“We’ve got some folks that have recently retired and ready to go back to their love of playing an instrument again, so it serves any type of person that just wants to sit down with other folks and play great concert band music,” said Bartley.

If you want to be part of the band, they practice every Monday at 7 p.m. in the band hall at AC. You must bring your instrument.

They said they have openings in every section.