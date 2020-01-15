Amarillo College becomes newest drop-off location for Storybridge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has joined 16 other organizations across the city of Amarillo to become Storybridge’s latest book donation drop-off location.

Storybridge is a local non-profit that improves literacy rates on the High Plains by encouraging kids to read with books in their own home. Books are collected through donations and distributed to the children through book fairs.

Becky Easton, Dean of Liberal Arts for Amarillo College, got involved with Storybridge after volunteering with them during last year’s AC Day of Caring.

“Storybridge gives books to kids that don’t have a lot of books in their home,” Easton explained. “It increases literacy amongst the young kids, which means that it will give those students a better chance of being successful when they come to us here at a fee.”

Easton said as a school for the community, it is Amarillo College’s responsibility to be involved in teaching people of all ages.

“We are a community college, which means we’re here for the community and in all sorts of ways, you know, artistically and educationally and all sorts of outreaches,” Easton said. “But in liberal arts, we deal a lot with, with literacy we have, you know, the English department is one of our departments and that’s what my background is. And students who have a good foundation in reading are better off their whole life and our communities richer.”

Easton points out that while schools are obviously an important tool for learning, it is books in the home that has the biggest impact on literacy rates.

“The number one indicator whether somebody will become a good reader or not, is if they have books in their own home,” Easton stated. “And so many people in Amarillo are fortunate enough to have lots and lots of children’s books… There are a lot of other homes where they don’t have any books. And Storybridge provides them by having free book fairs… And the fact that they’ve got books in their home that they want to read is priceless.”

There are 17 book drop-off locations around Amarillo. To find one, visit: https://storybridgeama.org/