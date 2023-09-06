AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Children’s Home (ACH), released that it will turn 100-years-old in March, and said that it will host a homecoming-style reunion on campus for Alumni on Sept. 9.

The event will be held for Alumni, defined as former children, along with all former staff and board members.

ACH stated that the private event gives Alumni the opportunity to reconnect with former housemates and hear their stories. Alumni will also have a chance to show their families and/or friends their former campus home(s).

“Today, ACH is licensed by the State of Texas as a General Residential Operation providing foster care services,” ACH said, “ACH’s campus consists of 7 homes and serves children ages 5-22.”

ACH noted that five out of its seven homes are operational due to challenges at the state level and a labor shortage.

Officials also said that ACH’s goal over the next three years is to expand services in the area to meet the needs of more local foster youth.

“Amarillo Children’s Home continues to meet a tremendous community need, serving a vulnerable population who may not otherwise receive provision, restorative care and loving place to call home,” ACH said, “We continue to house older teenagers who are harder to place in the foster care system.”

ACH said the home can keep sibling groups together which is vital during the formative years, because of the cottage-style homes the children live in.

ACH invited alumni across each generation to gather and remember the past, reconnect with the present, and plan to serve children who need the home in the future.

“Their story is our story and to our grown-up ACH kids we say, ‘Welcome home!,” said the ACH.