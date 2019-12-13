Amarillo Chamber’s Annual Banquet & Business Excellence Awards​

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today was the Annual Chamber Banquet and the presentation of the Top 20 Under 40 awards.

20 businessmen and women under 40 years old were given awards for being a top business or a top emerging business this past year.

The Amarillo Chamber’s annual banquet also highlights the events and projects of the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

“Just to be a part of the individuals on this list today, and some of them are my peers, some of them I went to college with, and just to see where we’ve grown up too, it’s really awesome,” said Honnah Taylor, award recipient.

MyHighPlains.com’s Jackie Kingston was also presented an award in the Top 20 Under 40 Business Professionals category.

