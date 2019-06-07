Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation hosting free drop-in tennis camps all summer

School is out and all sorts of summer camps are starting up here on the high plains.

But not all of them are like one tennis camp here in Amarillo.

Starting this week, the Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation is hosting a free drop-in tennis camp at Memorial Park.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays all the way through August 3.

There’s no limit on the number of days you can attend during the week and the camp provides all equipment needed including rackets and balls.

O’Brien Tennis Foundation Executive Director Renee Stovall says that by making the camp free, they hope to keep more kids active during the summer.

(Renee Stovall says, “We’re so happy to be able to provide this to the Amarillo community. Alex O’Brien, that was one of his main goals when he came back from his main tour in the professional tennis world was to bring tennis back to his home town and his community. Really our goal is to get a racket in every Amarillo kid’s hands.”

The foundation will also be hosting afternoon drop-in tennis camps starting next week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at various parks around Amarillo.

Afternoon camp times and locations: