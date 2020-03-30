Adopt a dog from this shelter and get three months’ worth of Busch Beer

(FOX NEWS) — If man and dog are each other’s best friend; can “beer” become a new number two to both?
A rescue shelter may help secure that runner-up spot.
Busch Beer and Midwest Animal Services and rescue of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota are partnering up to promote animal foster and adoption during hard shut-in times from the coronavirus.
Busch is helping provide an incentive to beer and dog lovers by offering to provide three months’ worth of free beer.
Adopt a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue and send the proof to Busch through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and follow Busch on the social network.
Up to 500 winners will be given a pre-paid debit card worth $100.
Busch will be accepting submissions through April 25th.
