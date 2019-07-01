Act of kindness on plane goes viral

Social media post about an act of kindness on a Las Vegas to Portland flight is going viral; a man looked out for a young boy with autism sitting next to him on the plane

A social media post about an act of kindness on a flight from Las Vegas to Portland is going viral.

Tens of thousands of people have reacted positively on Facebook to the way a man looked out for a young boy with autism sitting next to him on the plane.

And it’s been shared more than 13,000 times.

“Were you nervous to go on your first flight alone?”

Landon says, “Yeah. Mmhmm.”

Seven-year-old Landon was pretty scared to take his first solo flight.

But his mom, Alexis Bjornson, had a whole different set of worries.

Alexa Bjornson says, “And I thought how do I make it so whoever’s sitting next to him won’t look at him as a burden, but more of I can help this kiddo get through the day?”

Landon has autism and traveling can be a bit turbulent.

She didn’t know how he’d do alone, so she wrote this note to his neighbor on the plane hoping they’d help out.

She stuffed some cash inside as a thank you.

Ben Pedraza says, “We were cracking jokes and after a while, he asked me to quit making dad jokes.”

Ben Pedraza secured the lucky seat.

He says the direct Southwest flight from Vegas to PDX was full of non-stop activity.

He captured this photo at the end to assure Alexa, all was well.

Alexa Bjornson says, “My heart just dropped.”

Oh and the ten dollar thanks? He donated it to the Autism Society in Landon’s honor.

Their story’s since gone viral, Ben’s generosity capturing hearts online.

There are ladies swooning on the internet asking if you’re single.

Ben Pedraza says, “No not single. I’m off the market for sure, definitely, but I’m flattered.”

Ben will take the compliment but just hopes the attention stays on autism awareness.

“Do you think you made a new friend on this past flight with Ben?”

Landon says, “Yeah I did.”

Two new found friends in the friendly skies.