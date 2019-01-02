A Labor of Love: Local Woman's Mission for U.S. Troops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - For almost a decade, Patricia Thompson has devoted her free time to creating intricate quilts for U.S. soldiers serving in the military.

Thompson participates in Quilts of Valor, a national organization that provides quilts for the military.

About eight years ago, Thompson was watching a program on PBS when she learned about the group’s mission to not only create, but pray over the quilts.

“It makes me feel like I am protecting them because of the fact that we pray over the quilts and I believe that prayer will protect people,” Thompson explained.

Since joining Quilts of Valor, Thompson has made eight quilts. Each one takes about a year to make.

“Most of the time you don’t know who you are sending the quilts to.” Thompson continued. “In my case, God has put somebody in my path. The first one happened to be our pastor. The second one, I started making the quilt, didn’t know who it would go to, and then a lady at our church said her grandson was going to Afghanistan for a year.”

The theme for Thompson’s quilts is always patriotic. She uses stars, stripes and plenty of red, white and blue.

While she has things handled well at her in-home quilting studio, Thompson said there is another group of quilters that meet twice a month, and are always looking for volunteers and donations.

To learn more about Quilts of Valor, visit: https://www.qovf.org