A bumble bee is using Instagram to save her species

A bee named "b" is the newest Instagram star - using her 100k followers to help save the lives of other bees.

In the age of social media it seems like just about anyone can become Instagram famous even an insect.

Meet “B”.

The newest influencer creating quite the buzz online.

She has over 100,000 followers and is putting her newfound fame to good use.

“B’s” mission is to help save her species.

Donating the money she earns from collecting ad revenue on Instagram to the Bee Fund.

The French charity helps to protect bee colonies from dying out.

“B” touts herself as the first-ever bee influencer and she’s quite the social media guru.

Taking plenty of selfies and scenic shots to populate her page all to protect the bees populating our planet.