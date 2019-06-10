84-year-old Texas man becomes oldest living kidney donor

An 84-year-old Texas man is now the oldest living kidney donor in the US.

Frank Dewhurst was out for a walk in his Austin neighborhood when he saw a neighbor’s sign: “I am type-o and I need a kidney transplant. Please help me.”

He was a match, so he decided to donate.

A doctor said since Dewhurst was active and not on any medications he was an ideal candidate.

The procedure went well and now 72-year-old Linda Nall has a new kidney.

Dewhurst and Nall are both doing great.

Dewhurst said he hopes others who are healthy will also donate no matter how old they are.

