8-year-old raises $50,000 for homeless veterans

by: CNN

MARYLAND (CNN) -A Maryland 8-year-old is doing something pretty amazing… he’s helped more than 3,000 veterans and counting!

Tyler Stallings’ mother says he has a passion for helping veterans since he was just 4-years-old.

Tyler initially wanted to build homes for veterans whom he calls his heroes.

But he decided to come up with a more “realistic” plan, so he began making “hero bags” — for homeless veterans.

They’re filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap, and much more.

In the 4 years since he began making the bags, tyler has raised over $50,000.

That’s according to the go fund me page created by the family.

