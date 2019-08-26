8-year-old boy holds hand of crying classmate with autism

Connor was overwhelmed on his first day of second grade, and hid in the corner crying until 8-year-old Christian came over and took his hand.

(FOX NEWS) -A second-grader from Wichita, Kansas now has a new friend after coming to the aid of another in need.

The start of a new school year can be stressful for many people.

Eight-year-old Connor has autism and was finding it hard to adjust.

He was crying by himself until another eight-year-old named Christian came over to help.

Christian’s mom captured these pictures as her son grabbed Connor’s hand letting his classmate know he was going to be all right.

Christian’s mom says she’s overwhelmed by their interaction.

This good deed getting a big response on social media.

Showing others how we can get by with a little help from our friends.