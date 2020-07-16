6-year-old saves sister from dog attack

A 6-year-old boy is being praised by celebrities after saving his little sister from a dog attack.

(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy in Wyoming is being hailed as a hero by celebrities for saving his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action when a german shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister.

His family says while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto bridger’s cheek.

He had to get surgery and more than 90 stitches.

Bridger’s aunt posted the story on Instagram.

Actress Anne Hathaway caught wind of Bridger’s heroics and shared it herself.

The Walker family says other celebrities have now reached out to them including Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell.

