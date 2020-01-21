5-year-old’s birthday wish? Bedding to help kids in need

A five-year-old boy in Illinois has collected 125 pieces of bedding for kids in need for his birthday.

(CNN) — Instead of thinking about what he could get for his birthday, a five-year-old boy in Illinois thought about what he could give.

And he started helping kids in need through donated bedding.

Tyler Sliz has collected 125 pieces of bedding — blankets, pillows and sheets — for a group called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”

The organization builds, assembles, and delivers beds to children in need.

Tyler’s contributions started with a video to guests for his birthday party in October asking for pieces of bedding to donate instead of presents.

Bedding donations and checks continue to come in.

