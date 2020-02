CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three local choirs were selected as a Texas Music Educators Association Honor Choirs.

Canyon High School, Crestview Elementary, and De Zavala Middle School choirs were selected to perform at the TMEA conference in San Antonio later this month.

Tonight, the honor choirs performed at West Texas A&M University to prepare for San Antonio.

Being selected to perform as a TMEA Honor Choir signals that the chosen choir is among the best in the state for the school year.