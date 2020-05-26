(CNN) — Graduating from college is a big deal but it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico because he’s only 13-years-old!
Which makes him the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.
And get this: he now has four associate’s degrees under his belt!
But he’s not stopping there.
He’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a BS in history.
So what does he want to do with all his degrees?
13-year-old college grad Jack Rico says, “Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything. I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”
Jack started college when he was 11-years-old.
That’s right, he earned those four degrees in just two years.
When he’s not studying, Jack’s like other kids his age he loves to play video games.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual
- 13-year-old in California earns 4 associate’s degrees
- 2-faced kitten Biscuits and Gravy dies
- Another coronavirus vaccine enters human trials
- Betty White’s pandemic message: slow down