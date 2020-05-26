13-year-old in California earns 4 associate’s degrees

A 13-year-old in California graduated with four associate degrees and now he's headed to get his BS.

(CNN) — Graduating from college is a big deal but it’s an even bigger deal for Jack Rico because he’s only 13-years-old!

Which makes him the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

And get this: he now has four associate’s degrees under his belt!

But he’s not stopping there.

He’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a BS in history.

So what does he want to do with all his degrees?

13-year-old college grad Jack Rico says, “Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything. I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Jack started college when he was 11-years-old.

That’s right, he earned those four degrees in just two years.

When he’s not studying, Jack’s like other kids his age he loves to play video games.

More from MyHighPlains.com: