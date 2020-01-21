106-Year-Old Veteran’s Classic Car Comes Home

Recently stolen 1956 Cadillac El Dorado given to former Hollywood stuntman and WWII veteran Curly Bunfill by actress Rita Hayworth recovered after police receive an anonymous tip.

(KCRA/NBC News) A classic car stolen from a 106-year-old World War II veteran Friday has been returned.

The blue, 1956 Cadillac El Dorado was found Monday, Curly Bunfill said.

Bunfill was a stuntman before he joined the military. While serving in World War II he three earned Purple Hearts and several other medals.

The Cadillac was a gift from the late actress Rita Hayworth. The doors, rear and engine block all have “Rita Hayworth” beveled on them, police said.

“I met her at a party in Beverly Hills. She’s quite a lady. A hell of a dancer,” Bunfill said. “The poor thing died and she willed the car to me.”

Investigators said officers found the car Monday afternoon at a police station. Police are looking into whether the person who returned the car bought it from someone for $8,600, saw the news reports that it was stolen and then dropped it off at a station.

