"Old Town Road" helps autistic boy communicate

A family in Minnesota is making national headlines for what they call a miracle.

A week ago, Sheletta Brundidge's four-year-old son Daniel-- who has autism -- was mostly non-verbal.

But Brundidge says he's now starting to speak -- thanks, in part, to the country hip-hop mega hit 'Old Town Road.'

Brundidge tweeted a video of Daniel singing the song and it went viral.

She said they're now using "Old Town Road" in Daniel's therapy sessions.

Brundidge's tweet caught the attention of the song's original artists, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus-- and even Snoop Dogg retweeted it.

