Gonorrhea may be transmitted by kissing

A new study says kissing could be a risk factor for gonorrhea.

Gonorrhea is considered to be a sexually transmitted disease but new research found it may also be spread by oral sex and even kissing.

Researchers at the Melbourne Sexual Health Center conducted a study on over 3,500 gay and bi-sexual men and the results showed that 6.2-percent of participants tested positive for oral gonorrhea even though they did not engage in sexual intercourse during three months prior.

The STD Research is published in the latest issue of the journal sexually transmitted infections.