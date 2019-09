AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friday, September 20, teams were able to tee off for a good cause.

The golf tournament is to benefit the Senior Ambassador’s Coalition, Hunger Relief Through Grocery Delivery program.

The non-profit works to educate and raise awareness about senior and caregiver service issues and work to give a better life to our local seniors.

Teams of four participated in the shotgun start at the Comanche Trail Golf Course.