ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Over the past 25 years, St. Louis feature reporter Tim Ezell has brought a lot of joy into people’s lives. He revealed Friday on Nexstar’s KTVI that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. It is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements. The condition typically worsens over time.

He opened up about the condition after questions from viewers.

“I want to share something with you. Some of you have reached out to me and mentioned that you saw something different in me. Something was a little off, I am leaning, or moving awkwardly. Well, there is an explanation.

Two years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. It’s a brain disorder where the cells that produce dopamine, a chemical that coordinates movement, stops working. That leads to a movement disorder. All Parkinson’s patients are different, but my main presenting symptoms initially were lack of balance, slow motion, movement, stiffness, and fatigue. It’s a progressive disease, which means it will get worse over time, but at what rate? Nobody knows,” he explained during an appearance with Margie Ellisor.

“I do know this: First and foremost, I know that God’s got this. God’s got me, and he will be glorified in and through it. Also know that I have a great team of doctors and I have tremendous love and support from family, my Fox 2 family, friends, including many of you out there,” said Ezell.

Tim is not going anywhere. He will still appear on FOX 2 News in the morning. He wants viewers to be aware of his condition.

“When you first told me, it was hard to hear. It is maybe hard to hear for some of you. You’re such a beacon of light here at the station, and I know for our viewers, whether that’s that last laugh as they head out the door to go to work. I know people sitting in the hospital bed, and they have you on, and you make them feel so good. You’ve got the friends out there too,” said Margie Ellisor.

Many people’s lives have been touched by the disease. Ezell wants viewers to know he has it and that is a part of who he is. His family has been very supportive. They’ve had two years to wrap their head around it.

“This is a progressive disease. That means today is my best day. Each day from here is my best day. So, you know, I’m going to celebrate each one. I’m going to live every single one of them to the fullest. Today is all we’re promised, I’m going to walk it out, and celebrate each and every one.

Thank you, Saint Louis, for your love and support of me for the last 25 years. You have been, and continue to be a blessing to me. Now let’s get back to living. All right, let’s do it,” said Ezell.

If you would like to learn more about Parkinson’s disease, Ezell says that there are two great resources you should use. The local chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Ezell is is originally from Fort Worth, Texas, and is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He graduated from Covenant Seminary in May 2017 with a Master of Divinity. Tim is married to Kim Ezell. They are proud parents of three children.